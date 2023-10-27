Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Rents expected to increase again next year



Tenants in Switzerland just can't seem to catch a break: after having already gone up in 2023, new rent hikes are on the horizon for next year as well, experts warn.

“No improvement is currently expected in the short and medium term on the rental housing market in Switzerland, in particular due to low construction activity which can’t keep up with growing population, according to the real estate company Wüest Partner.

The 12-month average for rental housing building permit approvals is 9.5 percent lower than the 10-year average. As a result, the company is anticipating 3.7-percent rent hikes in 2024.

Swiss anti-racism group files complaints against right-wing party



On Thursday, the Federal Commission against Racism has formally accused the populist Swiss People Party (SVP) of racism and incitement to hatred.

Specifically, the Commission is targeting SVP’s anti-immigration posters the party has used extensively during its recent campaign for parliamentary seats.

The posters depict non-European foreigners as dangerous criminals threatening the safety of Switzerland's population.

SWISS airline to introduce flights between Zurich and Rotterdam

Switzerland’s national carrier is expanding its route network with addition of new flights to the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

From January 22nd, 2024, SWISS “will offer its first-ever non-stop services between Zurich and Rotterdam in the Netherlands,” the company said in a press release.

This will be the airline’s second destination in the Netherlands, after Amsterdam.

SWISS is expanding its route network for the 2023/24 winter schedules. From January 22, 2024, SWISS will serve the Dutch port city of Rotterdam six times a week. More Info: https://t.co/1rJ7dNfllx — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) October 25, 2023

And ahead this weekend...

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday

A sure sign that the warm and sunny weather is over is having to wind the clocks back ahead of the coming winter.

On Sunday, October 29th, clocks in Switzerland will be turned back one hour at 3 am.

This means sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier.

The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it’s going to get darker earlier in the evening.

