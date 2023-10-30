Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Swiss students outperform foreigners, study found

A new report from Cantonal Public Education Directors (CDEP) indicates that Swiss students obtain better overall scholastic results than their peers who have immigrant backgrounds.

This difference in achieving level varies significantly depending on the type of training followed, as well as the students' migration status, CDEP found.

Among the latter, those who were born in Switzerland (even if foreign nationals) perform much better than those who arrived in the country later.

The reason is that students of foreign origin have more difficulty following the curriculum, particularly because of socio-economic disadvantages, as well as the language barrier.

READ ALSO: 5 things you never knew about Switzerland's school system

Fake news: Zurich airport a victim of fraudsters

Fake posts, allegedly from Zurich Airport, are making the rounds on social media.

They adverstise the sale of lost luggage at bargain prices — 1.95 francs per suitcase.

The photo features real luggage but the sign with the price is fake, according to airport spokesperson Elena Kuriger.

Fake Zurich airport account. Photo: Zurich Airport Facebook

Apparently, unknown indivuduals created a fake Zurich Airport account to advertise the sale.

While the offer may sound very tempting to bargain hunters, don’t rush to the airport hoping to take advantage of this (non-existent) offer, Kuriger said.

Advertisement

Revealed: World's best raclette cheeses



During the first-ever raclette world championships that took place this Sunday in the ski resort of Morgins, in canton Valais, several cheeses emerged as winners among 90 contenders.

In various categories (including raclette cheese made from raw or Alpine milk), cantons of Valais and Obwalden were highest ranked.

While domestic raclette obviously dominated the ranks, one foreign cheese — from Haute-Savoie, France — had slipped in among the Swiss winners as well.



READ ALSO: Raclette: the Swiss winter dish you have to try

Advertisement

Weather forecast: Cold front ahead

After a relatively mild and sunny weekend, expect colder and wetter weather in days ahead.

Starting tonight, a cold front will bring heavy precipitation, and snow will fall below 1,500 meters, according to MeteoSwiss weather service.

In certain areas, snowfall line level could be even lower.

This is what you should expect for your region.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





