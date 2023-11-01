Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

All trips to Israel cancelled until the end of November



Due to the ongoing war, traveling to Israel is currently virtually impossible, with many travel agencies cancelling their planned tours and pilgrimages to that country.



Whether it is possible to visit the Church of the Nativity of Jesus in Bethlehem at Christmas, as is traditionally done, depends on further developments.

SWISS flights to Tel-Aviv are cancelled at least until the end of November.

Flights to Beirut in Lebanon are suspended until December 15th.

Most employees are not informed about equal pay status in their company

Only a third of employees in Switzerland know how their company fares in terms of gender pay parity, a recent survey by Travail.Suisse trade union has found.



Since 2020, companies with more that 100 workers have been obliged to analyse all wages, as well as the differences between what men and women in comparable positions earn, and inform their employees accordingly.

However, more than 66.4 percent of those surveyed said their employers have not shared this information with them, as required by law.

Majority of Switzerland’s population are happy with their financial situation

Despite inflation and increasing prices for many consumer goods and services, it turns out income, wealth, and savings have increased in Switzerland in recent years.

This is the finding of a new study carried out by researchers at Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

For the purposes of the study, ‘financial well-being’ was defined as a state in which a person can meet their inancial obligations and feels secure about their financial future.

Only 1 percent of respondents in Switzerland experience a very low level of financial well-being, researchers reported.

“A quarter of respondents (25 percent) describe their financial well-being as low-to-medium, and another quarter have medium-to-high financial well-being," the study found. "Just under one-third (31 percent) rated their financial well-being as ‘high’, while 17 percent rated it as ‘very high’."

Welcome to November!



In case you have just woken up and haven’t looked at the calendar yet, today is November 1st.

One of the laws coming into effect today concerns new guidelines for blood donations.

From this day, blood donations can be made regardless of sexual orientation.

In addition, men have who have had sexual relations with other men will no longer have to wait a year before donating blood.

The rule restricting gay men from donating blood first went into effect in the midst of the AIDS outbreak in the 1980s.

The new rule is based "on an updated risk assessment of various sexual behaviours and takes due account of the epidemiological situation in Switzerland, as well as data from other countries that have already adapted their donation criteria accordingly,” the government pointed out.



A national holiday: All Saints Day

November 1st is the All Saints’ Day, which commemorates all Christian saints and martyrs, is a public holiday in all but 11 cantons: Aargau, Basel-Country, Basel-City, Bern, Geneva, Graubünden, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Thurgau, Vaud, and Zurich.

You can find out what else goes on in Switzerland this month here:

