Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

The minimum interest rate for the 2nd pillar pension is raised to 1.25 percent



The rate for Switzerland's 2nd pillar (occupational) pension will go up to 1.25 percent in 2024 — 0.25 percent higher than currently, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

This hike reflects “the stable situation of pension institutions and the increase in interest,” the government said.

While this means a slightly higher payouts for retired people, not everyone is satisfied with the increase.

The unions consider this amount insufficient, while the Swiss Employers’ Union and the Swiss Insurance Association deem it too high.

READ ALSO: Will you be able to live comfortably on your Swiss pension?

Switzerland could exchange its air passenger data with the EU

On Wednesday, the Federal Council approved a draft negotiating mandate for an agreement with the European Union on the exchange of information relating to air passenger data — the so-called Passenger Name Records (PNR).

This agreement aims to improve the exchange of information in the fight against cross-border terrorism and organised crime, thus protecting Switzerland, along with ensuring internal security in the Schengen area (to which Switzerland belongs).

Data that passengers in Switzerland provide when purchasing their tickets, such as names, contact details, and itinerary, will be shared with the EU.

Aside from the security aspect of the agreement, economic considerations are also at stake.

"If Switzerland doesn't comply with PNR systems, Swiss airlines would risk being disadvantaged and Switzerland could lose the excellent level of its international connections,” the Federal Council said in a press release.

Advertisement

No lifting of protection status for Ukrainian refugees

As the situation in Ukraine "is not expected to change in the foreseeable future," the government decided to extend until March 4th 2025 the special protection status S granted to about 66,000 Ukrainian refugees currently in Switzerland, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the government will step up its efforts to "integrate as many Ukrainian refugees as possible into the labour market,” aiming to increase the employment rate among this group from the current level of around 20 percent to 40 percent by the end of 2024.

Ultimately, this step will help cut the cost of social aid these refugees receive from their cantons of residence.

Advertisement

Sweden vs. Switzerland debate gains momentum



In October, Swedish tourist board launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign to end the confusion of the Scandinavian nation with Switzerland.

Now, Jacques Pitteloud, Switzerland’s ambassador to the United States, has taken to YouTube to share his own humorous (and not at all neutral) take on this hot-button debate.

You can see his contribution to this subject here.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





