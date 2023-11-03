Why do some foreigners shun Swiss ballot boxes?

Advertisement

The Swiss-French cantons and municipalities seem to be ahead of their German-speaking counterparts in regards to voting rights.

The cantons of Fribourg, Vaud, Neuchâtel and Jura allow non-citizens to vote, elect officials, and stand for election at communal level. Conditions vary from one canton to another, but in most cases a certain length of stay and/or a residence permit are required.

In Vaud, for instance, where 30 percent of the population is foreign, immigrants can run for or sit on the Municipal Council, as well as sign an initiative or a communal referendum.

Geneva, which has the largest foreign population in Switzerland (45 percent), grants foreigners voting rights at communal level, but they can’t run for office.

Low participation

However, a new study carried out simultaneously in Geneva and Neuchâtel, shows that relatively few foreign nationals who are eligible to vote in the two cantons’ municipalities, actually do so.

As an example, while the participation of Swiss citizens in municipal referendums and elections averages 40 percent, that of foreigners is much lower - 23 percent.

Though no specific statistics show absenteeism from the polls by each nationality, a clear trend emerges in both cantons: Spanish and Portuguese citizens use their voting rights the least.

In both cantons, only about 17 percent of Spaniards and 13 percent of Portuguese participate in the their communities’ political process.

Why is that?

The study concludes that both these national groups “have a low degree of attachment to Switzerland" and that they feel that their stay in the country is only temporary, and are planning to return home after retirement.

Furthermore, not having grown up with Switzerland’s deeply engrained system of direct democracy and political involvement at the grassroots level, these two communities tend to believe that voting is useless and will not fundamentally change their living conditions, according to the study's conclusions.