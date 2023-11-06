Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Zurich’s housing crisis sparks a rally

On Saturday, hundreds of Zurich residents demonstrated for more affordable housing options in the city impacted by scarcity of vacancies and rents that are higher than the national average.

Though demonstrators carried lit torches and chanted slogans against the police, no violent incidents had taken place, as was the case during a similar rally earlier this year, when rioters committed acts of vandalism.

Jobs in health, construction and financial sectors found to be among the most stressful



Recent research has shown that two out of five workers in Switzerland suffer from stress.

However, the level of stress is not the same across all sectors.

A survey carried out by the Swiss Society of Entrepreneurs has shown that workers in the construction sector particularly suffer from stressful conditions: nearly 70 percent of participants indicated that the pressure on construction sites was too high.

Stress levels are also above average in healthcare, education, and finance professions, all of which demand high responsibility and accountability.

“We take this issue seriously,” said association spokesperson Matthias Engel, adding that various measures to counteract the workplace burnout are being considered.

Very few MPs with foreign-sounding names elected to the parliament on October 22nd



Islam Alijaj, 37, is the first person of Albanian origin elected to the Swiss parliament last month.

"He was one of the few elected officials with a foreign-sounding name,” Swiss media reported on Sunday, adding that most candidates with foreign origins, were not successful in their bid for a political office.

“Those who won despite their foreign origins can be counted on the fingers of one hand," the media said, "while the share of the population that has a migration background is high."

Avalanche danger increases in Swiss Alps, meteorologists warn

A lot of snow fell in the mountains in the past week, increasing the risk of avalanches in many parts of the Alps.

According to data provided by the Institute for the Study of Snow and Avalanches, 185 cm of new snow has so far fallen at 2,252 m above Martigny (VS). The snow layer there is 1.33 m thick.

Elsewhere in the Alps, between 50 and 80 cm of fresh snow fell above 2,000 m, including more than 95 cm at the Tsanfleuron glacier (VD), 81 cm at Belalp (VS), and57 at Gornergrat (VS).

