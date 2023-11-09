Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

No increase in purchasing power expected in 2024

Salaries in Switzerland are expected to increase by an average of 1.9 percent in 2024, less than the 2.5–percent raise this year

This is the finding of UBS study released by the bank on Thursday.

The 1.9-percent increase is better than none, but given that inflation is expected to remain at the same level as currently (just below 2 percent), there will not be any real hike.

In fact, “we expect a drop in household disposable income of 0.1 percent,” said UBS economist Maxime Botteron.

The good news, however, is that the largest wage increases are expected among the lowest earners. For example, in the retail sector, Coop and Migros have already announced increases for the lowest salaries, which will exceed the overall average of 1.9 percent.

Switzerland is now much cleaner on money laundering

In the new 2023 'corruption index', compiled annually the Global Risk Profile, a company which analyses ethics and compliance of countries, Switzerland is better ranked than in previous years.

It was 'bumped up' from the 20th position last year (out of 196 nations surveyed) to the 14th place currently.

The reason is because "Switzerland has made considerable efforts in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism," the organisation said.

Advertisement

Swiss don’t excel in English language

Switzerland has more official languages than any other country in Europe, but when it comes to English, the Swiss lag behind other nations.

As a matter of fact, the level of English within Switzerland’s population continues to decline, according to the annual study by Education First (EF), an international language training company.

For the fourth consecutive year, Switzerland has fallen in the ranking, sliding from the 29th to the 30th place in 2023.

Within Switzerland, the Swiss-German part performs better than French and Italian regions, with Basel-City, Zug, and Zurich in the top three positions.

READ ALSO: Can you get by in Switzerland with just English?

Advertisement

Swiss continue to be loyal to their public transport

Even though Switzerland’s trains are among the most expensive in the world, they have not fallen out of favour among Swiss commuters.

Latest data from the Public Transport Information Service (LITRA) and the Public Transport Union (UTP), shows that the demand for rail traffic is record-high, even exceeding the pre-Covid 2019 levels by 5.3 percent.

In numbers, the national railway, SBB, recorded 5.79 billion kilometres traveled by the commuters who took the train during this year.

READ ALSO: Switzerland sees boom in rail travel

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





