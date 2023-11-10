Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Rents are expected to continue rising in Switzerland

This will be the situation as long as the housing shortage persists, according to a report by Raiffeisen bank released on Thursday.

Faced with the scarcity of supply, rents soared by 4 percent in the last quarter — the strongest quarterly hike observed since 1991, Raiffeisen said.

“We are not seeing any improvement on the construction side," the bank noted, adding that "this shortage situation will further worsen over the next two to three years.”

Portuguese in Switzerland are champions of money transfers

A research team at the University of Zurich looked into which foreign workers in Switzerland send money they earned to their families in their home countries.

They found that 46 percent of Portuguese people employed in Switzerland send money back, while this percentage is much lower for the Germans (15 percent) and Italians (13 percent).

In terms of amounts, people from the UK are most generous: they send back 4,000 francs on average each year, followed by Portugal with 2,200 francs and Germany with 1,100 francs.



The lowest amounts go to Bosnia-Herzegovina (324 francs a year).

Today is the start of flu vaccinations in Switzerland

The National Influenza Vaccination Day will take place today throughout Switzerland.

People who want to protect themselves against the flu can get vaccinated without an appointment at one of the participating doctors' practices or pharmacies. This list shows where they can be found in your area.

The flu season in Switzerland usually lasts between December and March. After vaccination, the body's immune system takes around two weeks to build up vaccination protection, health authorities say.

Weekend weather forecast: The snowfall limit will drop today

In the mountains, the snow line is expected to drop from 1,500 to 1200 metres, according to Meteo News weather service.

On the plain, today will be cloudy and variable, with sunny spells and occasional showers.

Gusts of wind could exceed 50 km/h in the Lake Geneva region, with showers overnight.

The situation should improve on Saturday with dry and sunny weather in the afternoon. However, the weather will deteriorate again on Sunday with frequent showers hitting most regions.

This is the forecast for your area.

