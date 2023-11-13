Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Right-wing party blames immigrants for all of Switzerland’s woes



At its general meeting on Saturday in Thurgau, the populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) reiterated its longstanding gripe about foreign residents.

“Almost all the problems we encounter today in our country are due to excessive immigration,” said the party’s president Marco Chiesa, who also added that "immigrants' access to our healthcare system must be restricted."

The SVP intends to pressure centre-right parties into adopting a “firmer stance on migration,” as well, Chiesa noted.

More than a million people in Switzerland will change health insurance

With the rates for the obligatory health insurance set to rise by 8.7 percent on average next year, many consumers are switching to a cheaper carrier or a less expensive policy, according to a survey by Deloitte consultants.

Around 15 percent of those insured — that is, between 1.3 and 1.4 million people — will have changed providers by November 30th, which is the deadline for cancelling the current policies and taking up new ones.

While this switch will allow people to pay less for their premiums, this move is not good for consumers in the long term.

That’s because according to Deloitte, when many people change insurance, the companies collect less premiums than what they calculated. This means they will have to compensate for the loss in revenue by increasing their rates in 2025.

For instance, if no one had changed providers in 2023, the increase in premiums would average ‘only’ 7.5 percent in 2024, instead of 8.7 percent. But as more than a million people switched, the consequences will be ‘felt’ the following year in the form of higher increases.

More Swiss ski resorts are opting for flexible price system

As winter sports season is getting under way, about half of Switzerland’s main resorts — including Zermatt, Verbier, and Crans-Montana, among others — are banking on the so-called ‘dynamic’ price model.

This means the price of the ski pass is not fixed, but depends on when you buy the ticket and when you plan to use it.

The benefit of this system is that it allows skiers to purchase cheaper tickets than the ‘regular’ option. But buying ahead of time also means uncertainty about weather and conditions on the slopes during the period for which the tickets are purchased.



Ahead this week:



French president to visit Switzerland



French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will come to Switzerland for a state visit on November 15th and 16th.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as important bilateral issues, are on the agenda for discussions.

