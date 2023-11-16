Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Macron to Switzerland: 'You are already part of Europe'

During the first day of his state visit to Switzerland on Wednesday, French president Emmanuel Macron was asked during a press conference held jointly with his Swiss counterpart Alain Berset, about his reaction to the hostility that Swiss right-wing groups have toward the EU.

HIs response: “You may not know it, but you are already Europeans. Europe is in your genes."

Regarding Switzerland’s neutrality and the sometimes-bumpy relationship it has had with the EU, Macron assured the Swiss that “we all love your uniqueness, and we want you to have a relationship with the European Union that matches your identity.”

Switzerland named the world’s ‘most talent-competitive country’ — again

For the 10th consecutive year, Switzerland is ranked first among 134 countries in the new 2023 Global Talent Competitiveness Index, released by INSEAD international business school.

The survey rated each nation on various categories, including the ability to attract, grow, and retain talent, as well as the quality of vocational and technical skills.

According to study’s authors, Switzerland, "is the global leader in terms of enabling and retaining talent.”

Also, "thanks to the high relevance of its education system to its economy, Switzerland ranks first in sustainability, which can be attributed to its high levels of social protection and the quality of its natural environment .”

Lone wolf spotted in Zurich; authorities urge caution

A farmer in Zurich has reportedly spotted a lone wolf near his farm earlier this week, and notified the cantonal authorities.

They, in turn, sounded the alarm, urging local farmers to protect their herds.

Some farmers even received the warning to this effect via SMS from Zurich’s hunting and fisheries administration.

This is the first wolf sighting in Zurich so far this year, though packs had been spotted in the area in the past, with one or several having killed 20 sheep in 2022.

Wolves attacking livestock is not a new phenomenon in Switzerland (or anywhere else for that matter). To combat this problem, the Swiss actually have created a special job: that of a wolf scarer.

