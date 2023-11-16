Weather warning issued in Switzerland with high winds to lash the country

Advertisement

After the heavy precipitation of recent days, gale-force winds are expected to sweep through the country Thursday evening and night, according to official government weather service, MeteoSchweiz.

A level 3 wind alert (out of 5) is forecasted from 5 pm tonight until 9 am Friday.

The peak of the storm will be reached between midnight and 3 am, with gusts of 80 to 100- km/h expected in the plains, and reaching 130 to 150 km/h in the Alps.

Though it will become calmer by Friday morning, MeteoSchweiz is urging pedestrians and motorists alike to beware of broken tree branches or other objects that may have fallen on the roads.

From Friday afternoon, significantly cooler air will flow northward from the Alps and begin to accumulate along the mountains.

As a result, the snow line will fall from the current 1,300 to 1,000 m, or even lower in certain valleys.

Snowfall could reach 20 to 50 cm in the mountains, with an increasing risk of avalanches.

What about the weekend?



After the winds die down on Friday morning, expect Saturday to be be mostly dry with even a little sunshine peeking from behind the clouds.

But on Sunday, more rain is expected.