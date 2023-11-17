Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

'Perceived inflation' higher than official rate

The so-called “perceived inflation” — that is, consumers' personal assessment of price increases, has exceeded the official inflation rate in October.

While the official rate was 1.7 percent in October, prices of everyday goods rose by an average of 2.2 percent compared to the previous year.

To determine “perceived inflation,” researchers at the Economic Research Institute (KOF) in Zurich examined price evolution of regularly consumed goods such as food, medication, and clothing.

Companies that young people in Switzerland trust the most

A new study has analysed which Swiss companies young people between 15 and 29 years of age find to be most trustworthy.

Retailer Migros is in the first place, followed by its rival Coop in the second.

Other companies included in the top-10 are cantonal banks, Digitec-Galaxus online retailer, Twint payment app, and Rivella beverage.

Bern tells high school students to bring own laptops to school

Following the example of Basel-City, where such a rule is already in place, Bern too will require, from the next school year, that all secondary-level students bring their own tablets to class.

Not just any model, but the latest ones that have an integrated keyboard and are operable with a pen.

This decision has naturally sparked criticism among many parents, who argue that public schools can’t force parents to purchase such expensive equipment out of their own pocket.

A similar requirement is being considered in Zurich as well.

Ahead this weekend:

It's Christmas market time in Switzerland

If you want to start getting into the holiday spirit early, know that a number of Swiss Christmas markets are already open or opening soon.

You can find out where they are, here:



