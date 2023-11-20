Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Swiss households now wealthier than 30 years ago

A study released by the Federal Statistical Office on Friday shows that the total income of all private households in Switzerland increased by 82 percent between 1995 and 2022.

During the same period, per-capita income adjusted for inflation went up by 27.2 percent.

This FSO chart shows howhousehold income increased.

Local stores ‘up to 30 percent cheaper than Migros and Coop’



If you find that Swiss supermarkets inflate their prices and shopping there is just too expensive, know that many locally owned stores can be a more affordable alternative.

According to media reports his weekend, “neighbourhood shops are often up to 30 percent cheaper than Migros and Coop."

One reason for the price difference is that small shops interviewed in the article, such as Barkat in Zurich, “consistently buy all of their products from the most cost-effective suppliers,” in Switzerland or abroad.

Many of them also operate as wholesalers, so they can buy large quantities of non-perishable products and sell them cheaper than chain retailers.

Also, these are ‘no-frill’ shops, which means little money is invested in décor, unlike the large retailers, so in the end none of these costs are passed on to consumers.

Going to emergency room without a referral could cost you a 50-franc fine

The proposal, which had already been discussed several years ago, has now re-emerged: the Social Security Committee of the National Council voted last week to take up this draft bill again.

It seeks to obligate people who go to a hospital emergency department without a referral or recommendation from a doctor, to pay 50 francs over the usual bill.

This move is intended to stop people from seeking emergency help for mild cases.

However, pregnant women and children would be exempt from this rule, as would those who come with life-threatening conditions.

Switzerland is one of the world’s safest countries for women



Switzerland is ranked in the second place worldwide in terms of safe conditions for women.

This is the finding of a new study carried out by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security in Washington DC.

The Institute’s researchers analysed 177 countries based on 13 categories, including the status of women, the risk of violence, educational opportunities, parliamentary representation, and legal protection.

Denmark took the top sport, with Switzerland close behind.

Nine out of 10 top nations are in Europe, mostly in Scandinavia, with the only ‘non-European’ one — New Zealand — in the 10th place.

