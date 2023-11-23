Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Government wants to curb rent increases



After seeing their rents go up in October, Swiss tenants could be hit by another hike in December, as the benchmark interest rate is due to increase again.

Currently the interest rate is 1.5 percent. From December it could rise to 1.75 percent, authorising landlords to raise rents by 3 percent.

However, the Federal Council wants to intervene to slow down the process, mandating the Department of Economy to develop a new ordinance on rent hikes, as the current one was created 40 years ago and is no longer relevant today.

And speaking of rents…staying in your apartment will save you money



Even if the accommodation is no longer suitable in terms of size or location, tenants should stay put rather than move elsewhere and risk having to pay higher rents.

That’s because changing apartments incurs costs and often results in higher rents.



This is a finding of a new study by Zurich Cantonal Bank (ZKB).



The study showed, for instance, that existing tenants in Zurich saved an average of 16 percent compared to new tenants, which corresponds to 3,000 francs annually.

What do the Swiss worry about most?

From time to time, researchers carry out surveys to find out what keeps Switzerland’s population up at night.

The latest such survey, conducted by gfs.bern institute and released on Wednesday, shows that 40 percent of respondents — 15 percent more than last year — are most preoccupied by the rising cost of health insurance

The environment and climate change are in the second place on the worry scale, followed, in the third place, by concerns about pensions / retirement provisions.

Switzerland backs CO2 storage under the sea



Switzerland on Wednesday laid the groundwork to export carbon dioxide (CO2) for storage under the seabed from next year, passing a key amendment to a global ocean protection agreement.



“From 2024, it will therefore be possible to export CO2 for storage in sub-seabed geological formations,” the Federal Council said in a press release.

This move “is crucial for achieving both national and international climate objectives,” the government added.

It is another step in the country’s ongoing efforts to protect the environment: in June, Swiss voters backed a new climate bill aimed at steering their country towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

Switzerland exports 25 tanks back to Germany

Switzerland on Wednesday approved the export of 25 tanks back to Germany after Berlin gave assurances that it would not

break Swiss military neutrality laws by re-exporting them to Ukraine.

The Federal Council government gave the green light to export the Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks to their original manufacturer, Rheinmetall Landsysteme, in neighbouring Germany.

"Germany has undertaken not to send the tanks to Ukraine and given assurances that they will remain either in Germany, with NATO, or with its EU partners," Bern said.

Switzerland currently operates 134 such tanks which have been modernised, and has 96 others which are out of use.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]






