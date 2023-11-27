Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Burglars strike in some Swiss regions more than in others

Thieves don’t strike with the same frequency all over the country, as official police figures indicate.

In 2022, the most recent data available, 35,732 break-ins were reported in Switzerland.

By far the most — 6,935 — happened in canton Zurich, with Vaud a distant second (3,955).

Next is Geneva (3,334), followed by Aargau (3,145), and Bern (3,126).

Fewest burglaries — 20 — were reported in Appenzell Innerrhoden.

Employment in Switzerland still on solid footing

The number of employed people in the third quarter 2023 rose by 1.9 percent in comparison with the same period last year, the government said in a press release on Friday.

At the same time, companies have reported 8.1 percent fewer vacancies, which means that while the labour shortage is still a problem, it is slightly less so, as more jobs have been filled.

This trend is visible in all the major regions of Switzerland, with highest upward curve (2.9 percent) in central Switzerland, followed by the northwest (2.4 percent).

Zurich’s ‘Love Bridge’ to reopen in December

Before the pedestrian Mühlesteg bridge over the Limmat river could be renovated, city authorities asked people who attached their “love locks” to the bridge's railings and fences over the years, to remove them.

On December 8th, the bridge “will be officially re-opened and handed over to the people of Zurich again,” municipal officials said in a press release on Friday.

On that occasion, “lovers will be able to reattach their love padlocks to the renovated railings,” the city added.

Ahead this week:

Don’t forget: deadline for cancelling your health insurance is on Thursday



If you plan to cancel your KVG / LaMal insurance and take out a new policy, you must notify your provider by November 30th at the latest.

You must attach proof that you have taken out a new insurance policy — your current carrier won’t cancel the existing plan if you don’t have another one in place.

Any outstanding monthly premiums must be paid before you can make the switch.

You can use these templates in German, French, or Italian to create the cancellation letter, which must be sent by registered mail.

