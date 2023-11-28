Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Zug could toughen its language requirements for naturalisation



The Zug government responded favourably to a motion from the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) calling for a better German language proficiency level in order to be naturalised in the canton.

“Better knowledge of the language strengthens independence and thus increases professional chances,” cantonal authorities said, adding that the current language criteria “are too flexible” and must be toughened.

The issue is still under discussion.

The Swiss will vote on tenants’ rights

The people will have the last word on the proposed tightening of tenancy law, as the tenants’ association ASLOCA has collected enough signatures to launch a referendum.

It will focus on two issues that were approved in the parliament in September.

The first one is to give landlords the right to evict tenants more easily if the owner wants to use the property for personal purposes.

The second concerns tightening the sublet laws.

The date for the referendum is not yet set.

And speaking of tenants…

An increase in rents could be announced on Friday

The reference mortgage rate is expected to go up again on December 1st, which would lead to further rent increases.

This would follow a recent rent hike, after the benchmark mortgage rate increased from 1.25 to 1.50 percent in June, allowing landlords to raise rents by 3 percent in some cases.

As the benchmark interest rate is due to increase again on Friday to 1.75 percent, authorising landlords to raise rents by 3 percent, Swiss tenants could be hit by another hike.

The government already said that it would intervene to slow down the rent hikes, mandating the Department of Economy to develop a new ordinance, as the current one was created 40 years ago and may no longer be relevant today.

Household disposable income in Switzerland: 6,700 francs



Remaining stable compared to previous years, the average disposable income of households in Switzerland amounted to 6,706 francs per month in 2022.

This is what emerges from a survey that the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) released on Monday.

After paying their bills and spending money on food and other essential expenses, households had, on average, about 1,710 francs per month left to save.

However, the FSO indicated that households with lowest incomes — less than 4,674 francs per month — generally do not manage to put any money aside.

