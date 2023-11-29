Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Zug ready to lower its taxes



The German-speaking canton, which already has Switzerland’s lowest taxes, will further reduce its tax burden, cantonal authorities announced on Tuesday.

For this small canton of only 130,000 inhabitants, this tax cut will represent a reduction in revenue of 70 million francs — about 540 francs per resident.

However, a sound financial standing of the canton, which has Switzerland’s second-highest GDP per capita (after Basel-City) — makes the tax cut possible, without impacting public finances.



Switzerland is the only country without a vaccine against respiratory illness



In 2022, many babies and small children in Switzerland had contracted the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), causing the overcrowding of hospitals.

As a result, a number of patients had to be turned away and were transported to paediatric units in other cantons for treatment.

According to infectious disease specialists, the same situation can be expected to occur this winter as well.

However, in contrast to the EU countries, all of which have a vaccine against RSV, Switzerland has none.

Although manufacturers applied for approval of RSV vaccine in Switzerland in November 2022, the authorisation has not yet been given.

For Andreas Widmer, infection specialist at the University Hospital in Basel, “the administrative approval processes for new vaccines take too long,” especially as immunisations against the respiratory virus are “important for babies.”

Switzerland is still in throes of a labour shortage



Many companies in Switzerland are still short of qualified employees in several sectors, mainly healthcare, IT, and engineering.

This is a finding of a new survey by Adecco recruitment agency.

The shortage doesn't impact all areas of Switzerland the same way, however: it is more marked in German-speaking than in French-language regions.



The former has experienced a more marked drop in the number of people looking for work, while the number of vacant positions has increased.

Reminder: Today is the last day to cancel your current health insurance policy

If you have switched to another insurance provider but haven’t yet cancelled your current plan, you must do so today.

The deadline for cancellations is November 30th, so your termination letter must be postmarked today, at the latest.

