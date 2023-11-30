Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Government maintains same quotas for third country nationals

Despite a push from Switzerland’s Justice Minister to issue fewer permits to workers from outside the European Union, the government will retain the same number of quotas for 2024.

“To ensure that companies in Switzerland can continue to recruit the skilled labour they need from non-EU/EFTA countries in the coming year, the Federal Council has decided to retain the same quotas for 2024 as currently,” the government announced on Wednesday.

This means that next year, up to 8,500 skilled workers can again be recruited from third countries: 4,500 will get a B residence permit, and 4,000 a short-term L permit.

UK citizens are eligible for separate quotas as part of a transitional post-Brexit arrangement: 2,100 B and 1,400 L permits are set aside just for them.

However, the government “intends to incorporate the separate quota for UK nationals into the regular quota for third-country nationals in the medium term,” according to the Federal Council’s press release.

MP would like Vaud schools to teach Schwytzertütsch

'Regular’ German is already taught to students in French-speaking regions, but now MP David Raedler has filed a motion in the Vaud parliament calling for canton’s schools to teach Swiss-German (Schwytzertütsch) instead.

If this measure is implemented, Vaud would be the first French-speaking canton to teach Swiss-German in its public schools.

Raedler's reason behind this move is that students are taught regular German, but when they find themselves in the Swiss-German part, “they are incapable of understanding a word of Schwytzertütsch” — the language spoken by the majority of Switzerland’s population.

“It is therefore essential to at least understand it,” Raedler said.

But some of his colleagues in Vaud’s parliament disagree.

“There are several dialects [in Schwytzertütsch], MP Nicolas Bolay said. “It is impossible to choose the one to teach."

And another deputy, Fabrice Moscheni, pointed out that “no Swiss-German expects a French-speaking person to learn the Schwytzertütsch.”

The decision is yet to be reached.

Major Swiss hospitals are re-introducing the mask requirement

As Covid has re-emerged in Switzerland, a number of hospitals across the country are now mandating masks on their premises, to prevent the transmission of the virus to patients and staff.

Among them are University Hospitals of Zurich and Basel, the Inselspital in Bern , Zurich’s Children’s Hospital, cantonal hospitals of Zug and Schaffhausen, as well as Hirslanden Clinics.

Zurich community to fine spitters

Anyone caught spitting on the street in Wallisellen, Zurich, will be fined 200 francs.

That is nearly seven times more than the current spitting fee of 30 francs.

In fact, the Zurich community made history of sorts back in 2006, when it was the first in Switzerland to introduce a ban on spitting in public.

However, this seems to be a purely local issue: a national proposal for a spitting ban was rejected by the Federal Council in 2020.






