Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nationality of offenders at the centre of dispute in Zurich



In 2021, Zurich voters had approved the compulsory disclosure in police reports of the nationality of people suspected of committing crimes.

In the dispute currently underway in the cantonal parliament, Liberal Green MPs are pushing for the requirement to publish the offenders’ citizenship to be abolished, arguing that “there is no connection between nationality and crime.”

Other deputies, however, claim there is, indeed, a link between criminal activity and nationality because foreigners are generally disproportionately represented in crime.

This idea is supported by forensic psychiatrist Frank Urbaniok.

“The numbers clearly indicate that there is a connection,” he said. "Decisive factors such as affinity for violence or discriminatory world views occur more frequently in certain nationalities."

Anti-immigrant company seeks to hire foreigners

According to Swiss media reports on Sunday, EMS-Chemie, a company belonging to Christoph Blocher, founder of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) that is run by his daughter, MP Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, is recruiting employees from Germany.

While this may not be unusual for many employers in Switzerland, the Blochers, as well as the SVP in general, are staunchly anti-immigrant, arguing that foreigners take jobs away from the Swiss and should not be allowed to come into the country.

Asked about this inconsistency, a spokesperson for EMS-Chemie told Watson news portal that the company “strives to fill all open positions with people from Switzerland. But if this does not work, we will also look for specialists in German-speaking countries.”

In other words, even for right-wingers, pragmatism sometimes takes precedence over patriotism.

Train connections with Germany are still disrupted

Heavy snowfall of the weekend has disrupted rail traffic in many places in Switzerland.

But even as most trains within Switzerland now circulate mostly according to schedule, traffic to and from Germany has not yet been re-established.

According to Swiss national railways (SBB), Deutsche Bahn's long-distance services are currently suspended in the greater Munich area and on the following routes:

Munich – Lindau/Zurich

Stuttgart - Singen/Zurich

Weather: cold!

According to the official weather service MeteoSchweiz, "these first days of December remain very unsettled with abundant precipitation accompanied by a very marked cooling. In this context, the snow accumulations will be quite significant in the Alps, especially towards eastern Switzerland."

This is what you can expect in your region this week.

