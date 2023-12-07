Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

A new half-fare subscription for occasional commuters to be launched next week

For people who don’t use public transport often enough to make a general subscription (GA) worthwhile, a new travel formula will be launched on December 12th, the national railway company, SBB, announced on Wednesday.

The half-fare 'Plus' is a kind of prepaid card, available in three amounts; 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 francs. Holders pay 800, 1,500 or 2,100 francs to acquire their transport tickets and benefit from a bonus of 200, 500 or 900 francs, respectively.

Concretely, each transport ticket will be deducted from the amount available on the card.

A version for young people (under 25) is also available. For them, the bonus is higher. By paying 600, 1,125 or 1.575 francs, the bonus amounts to 400, 875 or 1,425 francs.

Chemical substances found in almost half of tap water samples in Switzerland

Swiss water is known to be clean and safe for drinking, but residues of chemical substances (PFAS), which are potentially harmful to health and environment, were detected in almost half of samples, according to the Association of Cantonal Chemists of Switzerland, (ACCS).

PFAS, a possible carcinogen, has been banned in Switzerland since 2010.

Even so, Patrick Edder, Geneva’s cantonal chemist, said there is no need to panic, as “our drinking water supply is safe.”

Water, he added, is strictly controlled, both by water producers and by cantonal chemists.

READ ALSO: Why the drinking water in Switzerland is the best in the world

Advertisement

Which canton is ‘freest’ in Switzerland?

A new index by Avenir Suisse Think Tank used 31 indicators — including rights given to foreigners and the length of time it takes to be naturalised — to measure how free, or restrictive, each Swiss canton is vis-à-vis its population.

What did the orgnisation find?

The three freest cantons are Appenzell Ausserrhoden, followed by Aargau and Schwyz.

The least free ones are Uri, Nidwalden, and Geneva.

Advertisement

SWISS airline ranks far behind low-cost carriers in international survey

In a comparison of 100 global airlines carried out by Air Help Score, which based its ranking on criteria such as on-time arrival, customer opinion, and fair treatment of passengers when problems and complaints occur, Switzerland’s national airline does not exactly fly high.

It is in the 48th place in the ranking, with an overall score of 6.72 out of 10.

When it comes to a Swiss trait of punctuality, the airline scores a rather poor 6.2. The rating given to complaints processing is even lower — a mere 5.6 points.

With this underwhelming result, SWISS is even being overtaken by low-cost carriers: Wizz Air ranks in 38th place and EasyJet ranks 45th.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



























