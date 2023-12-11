Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Auto insurance premiums will go up in 2024

About half of all drivers in Switzerland will be affected by new vehicle insurance rate — 15 percent higher on average — though some contracts could soar by as much as 30 percent.

According to a to wealth management group VZ, this hike is caused by inflation. Swiss government data shows that the price of new vehicles went up by 6 percent, that of used ones by 20 percent, and spare parts are now 16 percent more expensive.

Then there is the price of electricity and the usual (higher) charges for garages and bodyworks, VZ noted.

Rain and mild weather ahead: watch out for floods

Starting today, heavy rain is forecast in Switzerland up to 2,000 metres of altitude, combined with the melting of snow, which increases the risk of rivers and lakes overflowing.

Floods are possible around the Arve, which had already recorded a record-high flow rate in mid-November.

The region of Lake Geneva, the Aar upstream of Lake Biel / BIenne, as well as the Emme, the Thur and, and the Haut-Rhin region will also be under close watch.

The waterways situation will “remain tense” until Wednesday, authorities warned.

Zurich residents are mostly happy – except when it comes to housing

Zurich is the world's most expensive city, but the vast majority of its residents — 70 percent — say they like living there “very much,” and have many positive comments about the quality of life there.

This is what emerges from a new survey that municipal authorities had carried out among the city’s population and which they released on Friday.

The only major problem of life in Zurich, according to the survey, is very tight housing market.

Half of the respondents said that there are not enough affordable accommodations available in the city.

As a comparison, in a similar survey conducted two years ago, only 18 percent complained about the housing situation, so it had clearly deteriorated since then.

Ahead this week:

A new member of the Federal Council to be elected on Wednesday

With the departure of Health Minister (and current Swiss president) Alain Berset on December 31st, a Cabinet member will be elected by MPs on December 13th from among two candidates who had stepped forward for the post.

The Federal Council consists of seven members, each heading a specific Ministry and representing different political parties, so that the balance of power reflects that of the parliament.

As Berset is from the Social Democratic party, the future councillor will be chosen from this party as well.​

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]






