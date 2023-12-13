Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Geneva: bridges on the Arve closed, public transport disrupted

Due to the increase in flow and water level of the Arve river after heavy rains of the past days, authorities closed the Val-d’Arve and Acacias bridges last night, with “other bridges likely to be closed” too, according to police spokesperson.

As a result of these closures, all traffic will be disrupted today and possibly in the next days as well.



Geneva’s public transport company TPG announced that initially lines 7, 11, 15 and 17 will be affected.

7 : >Aubépine. Fontenette, Val-d’Arve, Bout-du-Monde non desservis.

11 : Jardin Botanique - Fontenette, + Crêts-de-Champel - Eaux-Vives-Gare. Val-d’Arve et Bout-du-Monde non desservis.

15/17 : Jusque Plainpalais + Industrielle à ZIPLO (15). Uni-Mail et Acacias non desservis. pic.twitter.com/n5NxJKTRXn — tpg - transports publics genevois (@TPGeneva) December 12, 2023

Immigrants are often overqualified for their jobs

In Switzerland, one in five foreign nationals with post-secondary or higher-level diplomas often work in positions that do not require such a diploma and could be performed by people with lower qualifications.

This is a finding of a new study from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), released on Thursday.

For instance, the FSO found that while only 14 percent of Swiss nationals are employed in jobs for which they are overqualified, for foreign nationals this figure is 21 percent.

Another finding: people with a migration background – particularly those in the first generation – occupy a low-wage position more often than those without a migration background.

The National Council doesn’t want tenants to find out previous rents

A common practice among landlords is to increase the rent when old tenants leave and new ones come in. However, landlords are not obliged to disclose the rent history to their new tenants.

Some MPs have therefore argued that informing incoming tenants of the (usually lower) rent paid by former occupants would improve transparency in the housing sector, and let tenants know whether they are overpaying.

However, the National Council has rejected the move on Tuesday on the grounds that property owners already do so willingly in many cantons, but such a rule can’t be implemented nationally.

“All in all, the move would create more bureaucracy,” MPs decided, adding that tenants “already have legal instruments at their disposal to challenge their initial rent.”

Also today:

Swiss MPs to elect a new minister

As Swiss President Alain Berset will step down from the Federal Council on December 31st, the parliament will elect his replacement on Wednesday.

