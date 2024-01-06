Swiss Air Force data exposed in hacker attack on US firm

Advertisement

In total, around 30 gigabytes of data, including classified documents, were stolen and have now appeared on the dark web, where anyone can access them.

The hacked US company also supplies the Swiss Department of Defence (DDPS) and Swiss aerospace engineering and defence industry business Ruag with encryption and communication technology.

The documents that have surfaced on the dark web include a contract between the DDPS and the US company for almost five million dollars.

The contract is said to relate to the purchase of encrypted communications technology for the Swiss Air Force.

The name 'Ruag' also appeared in the leaked documents, which seem to relate to technologies it has been acquiring from the US company since 2017.

The VBS confirmed the hacker attack to Swiss public TV SRF Investigativ.

"Ultra Intelligence & Communications informed Armasuisse and the Defence Group of the ransomware attack," they said, adding that further investigations were underway.