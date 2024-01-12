Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Advertisement

Entry visas for third-country nationals

If you are not a citizen of the European Union country, or else Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein (EFTA), you may like to work in Switzerland nevertheless.

However, in contrast to people from the EU/EFTA nations, who can come to Switzerland freely and obtain a work permit easily, you will have more obstacles and administrative procedures to overcome before being approved for a Swiss permit.

Key issues at stake in 2024 referendums

Voters in Switzerland will go to the polls four times in 2024.

In the first round, to be held on March 3rd, voters will weigh in on two retirement-related reforms.

One is a proposal to add an additional, 13th, monthly payout to the state old-age pension (AHV/AVS).

The other one is calling for raising the retirement age for men and women to 66, from the current 65 for men and 64 for women (the latter to go up to 65 in 2025).

Swiss banks are closing some accounts — without revealing reasons for doing so

A number of banks in Switzerland have been summarily (and arbitrarily) ‘firing’ some clients — all of them in good standing — without giving them any explanation for this action.

When questioned about this practice, the financial institutions merely invoked their “contractual right” to “terminate” their relationships with existing clients, without having to justify this move.

British citizens can benefit from a separate Swiss permit quota

After the United Kingdom ‘Brexited’ from the EU in January 2020, UK nationals no longer have the same free access to Switzerland’s labour market as before.

However, Swiss government has set 3,500 permits especially for the Brits; there is, however, a special procedure to follow — and strict conditions to meet as well — to obtain a work permit under the quota.

Geneva bans outdoor smoking — but to no avail

Six months after the canton had introduced a ban on smoking within nine metres of certain public places — including public transport stops — many residents have been spotted puffing away at bus and tram stations.

Authorities blame this on the delay on the part of municipalities in putting up the signs informing the public about the new rule, as well as uncertainties about how to uniformly implement the law throughout the canton.

