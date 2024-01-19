Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Switzerland is among Europe’s most ‘cashless’ countries

While many people in Switzerland are against the phasing out of banknotes and coins, a growing number prefer credit cards and other cashless transactions that have become popular during the pandemic.

So much so, in fact, that Switzerland now ranks high in the European index of countries whose residents favour electronic payments.

According to public broadcaster RTS, the growing number of cashless transactions has been phasing out physical cash.

For instance, while in 2019, 52 percent of all transactions in Switzerland were made in cash, in 2022, this figure dropped to 32 percent. And once the 2023 statistics are known, that percentage is likely to be even lower.

"In people's minds, Switzerland is still the country of cash. But in European comparison, we see quite the opposite — only Scandinavian countries and the Netherlands use less cash than the Swiss,” economist Marcel Stadelmann told the RTS, adding that cashless transactions had become more widespread thanks to the Twint app, which “is unique to Switzerland."

Migros to slash prices of hundreds of products



Good news for Switzerland's consumers: starting next week, the country's largest supermarket chain will reduce, by up to 20 percent, prices of about 450 products, the company announced.

Among them are common foods and beverages, including meat, cheese, bread, and tea.

Personal care and hygiene products will also become cheaper, according to Migros.

Two Swiss companies are among the world’s 'strongest'

The new ‘Global 500 Report’ by the UK-based brand assessment institute, Brand Finance, lists the most valuable and strongest brands around the world.

In the newly issued ranking for 2024, which analysed 6,000 brands in dozens of countries, two Swiss brands are among the 25 strongest globally, in terms of “consistently high quality" and appeal.

Luxury watch maker Rolex is in the ninth place worldwide, but in the first position in Europe.

And telecom provider Swisscom is in the 15th place — a good placement as well.

Weekend weather: bundle up!

Today, in contrast with past days, the weather in Switzerland will be mostly sunny, particularly in French-speaking regions and Ticino.

But don’t be fooled and, most of all, don't get your hopes up that pleasant weather is here to stay. .

Come Saturday, the temperature will drop to between -5C and -7C on the plains, according to Michael Eichmann from the MeteoNews weather service.

And it will be much, much colder in the mountains and Alpine valleys — for instance in Samedan, Ulrichen, and Andermat — where temperatures are expected to hit the lows of -25C to -30C.

