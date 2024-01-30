Do foreigners in Switzerland have to carry around ID with them?

Advertisement

Switzerland has a myriad of rules and regulations about what paperwork every adult living in the country must have on hand and be able to present upon official request.

While you are obviously not obligated to walk around at all times with a thick file containing each document ever issued to you, you should have some of the most pertinent ones.

Do you have to carry your ID card with you at all times?

In unofficial situations when you have to prove your identity but not nationality, your driver’s license will suffice, as long as it includes your photograph, full name, and date of birth.

However, if your nationality should be proven, you must have an official, government-issued form of ID with you.

This could be your passport, but it is certainly less ‘portable’ than a credit-card sized ID that you can carry in your wallet.

The ID card can be presented as proof of your identity and citizenship instead of the passport if you travel within the Schengen zone, EU or EFTA countries.

You will also be asked to show your ID card when dealing with the government / public administration offices, whether federal, cantonal, or municipal. What if you are a foreigner and don't have official Swiss documents?

If you are a foreign national, you won't be getting any Swiss ID papers, aside from your work / residency permits, which are proof of your legal status in Switzerland.

There may be many occasions — as is the case with Swiss citizens — when you will be asked to show both your permit and proof of your identity — for instance, when registering at your commune of residence, buying health insurance, opening a bank account, or renting an apartment.