Do foreigners in Switzerland have to carry around ID with them?
There are certain items you likely always carry with you when you go out — such as your wallet and mobile phone, for instance. But are there any rules in Switzerland concerning your identity papers?
Switzerland has a myriad of rules and regulations about what paperwork every adult living in the country must have on hand and be able to present upon official request.
While you are obviously not obligated to walk around at all times with a thick file containing each document ever issued to you, you should have some of the most pertinent ones.
Do you have to carry your ID card with you at all times?
In unofficial situations when you have to prove your identity but not nationality, your driver’s license will suffice, as long as it includes your photograph, full name, and date of birth.
However, if your nationality should be proven, you must have an official, government-issued form of ID with you.
This could be your passport, but it is certainly less ‘portable’ than a credit-card sized ID that you can carry in your wallet.
The ID card can be presented as proof of your identity and citizenship instead of the passport if you travel within the Schengen zone, EU or EFTA countries.
You will also be asked to show your ID card when dealing with the government / public administration offices, whether federal, cantonal, or municipal.
What if you are a foreigner and don’t have official Swiss documents?
If you are a foreign national, you won't be getting any Swiss ID papers, aside from your work / residency permits, which are proof of your legal status in Switzerland.
There may be many occasions — as is the case with Swiss citizens — when you will be asked to show both your permit and proof of your identity — for instance, when registering at your commune of residence, buying health insurance, opening a bank account, or renting an apartment.
In all of the above cases, your foreign passport or the identity card issued by your government is considered a valid document in Switzerland — as long as you can back it up with a permit.
Are there any other documents you should have with you at all times?
Whenever you leave the house, it is a good idea to carry your Swiss health insurance card.
It cannot be used as proof of identity, as it doesn't have your photograph and was not issued by a government agency.
But this insurance card will be needed if you ever have an accident or fall ill while out and about and must seek emergency help right away.
It is therefore one of the 'essential' items you should keep in your wallet all the time — just in case.
Comments
See Also
You will also be asked to show your ID card when dealing with the government / public administration offices, whether federal, cantonal, or municipal.
What if you are a foreigner and don’t have official Swiss documents?
In all of the above cases, your foreign passport or the identity card issued by your government is considered a valid document in Switzerland — as long as you can back it up with a permit.
Are there any other documents you should have with you at all times?
Whenever you leave the house, it is a good idea to carry your Swiss health insurance card.
It cannot be used as proof of identity, as it doesn't have your photograph and was not issued by a government agency.
But this insurance card will be needed if you ever have an accident or fall ill while out and about and must seek emergency help right away.
It is therefore one of the 'essential' items you should keep in your wallet all the time — just in case.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.