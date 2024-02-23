Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Nearly 100,000 foreign workers came to Switzerland last year

In 2023, net immigration to Switzerland stood at 98,851, an increase of 17,506 people compared to 2022, according to the new data from the State Secretariat of Migration (SEM).

The persistent workforce shortage is mainly at the origin of this increase.

At the end of 2023, 2.313 million foreign nationals resided in Switzerland on a permanent basis, Two-thirds are EU and EFTA citizens.

Among them, Italians form the largest population group, with 342,454 people, followed by Germans (326,033 people), Portuguese (260,462 people) and French (165,684 people). In all, 41,073 foreigners were naturalised in 2022.



Tenants in Switzerland may catch a break, at least

At the beginning of March, the Federal Housing Office usually announces the new mortgage reference interest rate, which determines whether the rents will go up.

Unlike last March, however, when key reference rates went up, this year real estate experts don’t foresee another hike; the rate is expected to remain at its current level of 1.75 percent, meaning that tenants will be spared another increase.

Swiss doctors are at risk of burnout

It may be somewhat of a paradox that the professionals who are responsible for keeping other people healthy, need urgent medical care themselves.

Several recent studies indicate that between 20 and 40 percent of Swiss doctors show signs of burnout.

And a third are so stressed out by their jobs, that they admit having had suicidal thoughts.

Anesthetists, psychiatrists, general practitioners, and surgeons are at a particular risk of suicide, and intensive care units are "burnout hotbeds” as well, researchers found.

Cheers to that!

Each day, the Federal Council issues press releases about various issues that of particular importance to Switzerland’s population.



On Thursday, the government put out a statement, informing the population of one such matter — namely, that the 2023 grape harvest was abundant, and winemakers, along with the drinking public, can look forward to “excellent vintage.”

"The harvest reached 101 million litres of wine, some 2 million litres more than in 2022, and 11 million litres more than the average of the last ten years."

Due to the high temperatures and little rain during the ripening stage, *the sugar values contained in the very healthy grapes were above average, which promises a vintage of excellent quality,” authorities added.



