Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Prices in Switzerland slightly up in April

Though still lower than elsewhere in Europe, Switzerland’s inflation rate was 1.4 percent higher in April than at the same time last year.

This is what emerges from the data published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.



Consumer price index, meanwhile, went up by 0.3 percent in April, with domestic products experiencing less of a price increase (0.1 percent) than imported ones (1.1 percent).

The 0.3-percent hike, according to FSO, “is due to several factors, including rising prices of international holiday packages, air transport, and petrol.

SWISS airline launches new long-haul destinations

On May 7th, Switzerland’s national airline will inaugurate its first ever direct service between Zurich and South Korean capital, Seoul.

The thrice-weekly flight leaves Zurich at 13:40 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, landing in Seoul at 08:25 the following day. The westbound LX123 service will depart from Seoul on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 09:55, arriving in Zurich at 16:50.

Hello everyone 👋🏼 it’s time to share something special:

From 7 May on we are going to fly to South Koreas Capital - Seoul. 🇰🇷

I’m very curious to explore the culture, history and of course the food. Stay tuned for some Korea Content and see you there. Vanessa ✈️ #flyswiss #Seoul pic.twitter.com/dPNqNNskvU — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) April 30, 2024

And on May 10th, the airline will start flying to the Canadian city of Toronto.

These flights will leave Zurich at 09:55 and arrive in Toronto at 13:00.The return flight will leave Toronto at 16:35 and arrive in Zurich at 06:30 the next morning.



READ ALSO: The new flight routes to and from Switzerland in 2024

Advertisement

Road congestion to be expected in Switzerland during Ascension and Pentecost weekends

As before and after all public holidays or holiday weekends, “the risk of traffic jams will be particularly high during the long weekends of Ascension (May 9th), and Pentecost (May 18th to 20th), the Federal Roads Office warned on Thursday.

The heavier-than-usual traffic is expected on the A2 and A13 motorways, especially on the approach to the Gotthard and San Bernardino tunnels.

The Great St. Bernard Tunnel, the Simplon Pass, as well as railway lines through the Lötschberg and the Simplon, will serve as alternative routes to avoid the Gotthard Tunnel.

You can see which motorways and main roads to avoid here.

In 2023, 173 foreigners were banned from entering Switzerland



All were believed to be threats to the country’s security., according to a new report from the Federal Police Office (Fedpol).

Terrorism, espionage, and organised crime were the main reasons for entry bans.

In terms of deportations, eight were ordered in 2023 — five more than in 2022.

Half were for terrorism and half for organised crime, Fedpol's data shows.

READ ALSO: Switzerland faces 'increased threat' amid terror attacks in Europe

Advertisement

Government wants to shorten family reunification procedure for asylum seekers

The Federal Council intends to amend the Federal Law on Foreigners and Integration (LEI), to allow people admitted to Switzerland provisionally reunite with their families after two years instead of three, as is currently the case.

This provision would concern people with a permit F, granted to those who can’t stay in Switzerland permanently, but cannot be sent back to their countries due to political situation there.

The project is under consultation until August 22nd.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]