Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Switzerland wins Eurovision song contest

For the first time since 1988 (when Céline Dion represented Switzerland with a song “Ne partez pas sans moi”) the country won this year’s competition with a song “The Code.”

The winner, Nemo, is a 24-year-old from Bienne / Biel, the first artist identifying as non-binary to claim victory in this Europe-wide event .

Congratulations to Nemo from Switzerland, who took the trophy at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Malmö last night! 🏅✨ The winning song, 'The Code' scored 591 points from the national juries and the global TV audience. #Eurovision



Photo: Corinne Cumming/EBU pic.twitter.com/XnvQy0v3M6 — Sweden (@Sweden) May 12, 2024

His win means it will be Switzerland's turn to organise the Eurovision song contest in 2025.

Pensioners could get their 13th payment in one fell swoop

After Swiss voters backed a proposal for a 13th pension in a referendum on March 3rd, it was left up to the Federal Council to decide how to pay out this money — in monthly instalments or in one single payment.

On Friday, the Federal Council said it is open to the suggestion of a number of MPs to make one payment, possibly in November or December, so it could be regarded as an end-of-the-year bonus for the retirees.

The government has still some time to finalise the modalities, as the law will not enter into force until 2026.

The Gotthard and the San Bernardino will not become toll roads, government says

Though there have been suggestions that motorists should pay to use the two tunnels as a way to avoid frequent bottlenecks there, the Federal Council is against this idea.

It is also opposing a proposal to oblige drivers to reserve a specific time slot to be able to cross these tunnels because such a measure is “not realistic.”

As for tolls, the government argues that such a move would violate the constitutional principle that the use of public roads be exempt from taxes.

This is how much cross-border workers earn in Geneva

The number of people who commute to jobs in Switzerland from neighbouring countries has grown in 2023 to reach nearly 400,000 people — with most of this workforce (57.4 percent) coming from France and working in the Geneva area.



A new survey from Crédit Agricole des Savoie bank and the European Cross-Border Group (GTE) shows that 33 percent of these cross-border commuters earn between 50,000 and 80,000 francs in gross annual income; 19 percent make between 100,000 and 150,000 francs; 18 percent between 80,000 and 100,000 francs, and 15 percent between 35,000 and 50,000.

But even those in the lowest-income group receive higher wages in Switzerland than they would working in the same position in France.

