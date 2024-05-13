Which city in Switzerland is likely to host Eurovision 2025?

Advertisement

After a Swiss singer, Nemo, won the Europe-wide competition on Saturday in Malmö, Sweden, it will be Switzerland’s turn to organise the next year's event.

It will not, however, be held in Nemo’s home town, Biel / Bienne.

That’s because only cities that have big enough venues to hold such a large-scale are being considered.

Who are the candidates?

A task force from the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SSR) “will begin preparations on Monday to host Eurovision in Switzerland,” the public broadcaster said. “Interested cities can apply for this event.”

So far, only one city did.

Geneva is the first to submit its candidacy, proposing to host the event at the Palexpo exhibition and convention centre located next to the airport.

The premises of nearly 32,000 square-metres can accommodate up to 15,000 spectators.

For many years, Palexpo used to hold the annual Geneva Motor Show, in addition to various other large-scale events.

Zurich, Bern, and Basel would be considered for such an event as well, the broadcaster said, as all have large enough venues and good infrastructure.

In the end, it will be up to the SSR to decide on the most appropriate venue and city, which will reap all the financial benefits that come with the global exposure to an audience of hundreds of thousands of TV viewers and revenue generated by international visitors.

Advertisement

Where was the Eurovision held in the past?

Switzerland won the contest twice before, and therefore hosted it twice as well.

In 1956, when Lys Assia won with her song “Refrain,” the event was held in Teatro Kursaal in Lugano.

Then, in 1989, a year after Céline Dion represented Switzerland (and won) with “Ne partez pas sans moi,” the event was held in Palais Beaulieu in Lausanne.

Neither is large enough now to host the Eurovision.