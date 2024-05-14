Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Fewer than half of German trains arrive in Switzerland on time

Recent data shows how often Deutsche Bahn trains arrive late in Basel — the first station located on the Swiss side of the border.

In 2023, for instance, only 36 percent of trains from Germany were on time. Nearly half arrived more than three minutes late, and 11 percent didn’t make it to Basel at all — they turned around before reaching the border so that they could make up for the delay.

The situation situation appears to be getting worse: as a comparison, in 2018, 54 percent of long-distance German trains were on time.

And speaking of travel…

Swiss trains may be punctual, but they are also slow

Though Switzerland’s rail network is known for its punctuality and efficiency, its trains are also the slowest in Europe.

That’s because being fast is not a priority for either the national railway company (SBB) or the Federal Office of Transport, both of which favour reliability over speed.

In many parts of the country, the average train speed is 100 km per hour, while the speed of 200 or even 300 km per hour has long been the norm in Europe.

Zurich residents should expect more traffic jams in coming months

The city has been carrying out extensive renovation work on the Bahnhofquai in District 1, which will continue until November.

On Monday, it started replacing the tracks and water pipes on the Museumstrasse /Walchebrücke junction. In addition, the Walche Bridge will be partially renovated as well, municipal authorities said.

All these works will cause more traffic jams in the city than usual.

Public transport has been affected as well: a total of six tram lines, one regular bus line, and three night bus lines are disrupted by the construction work.

The city advises commuters to check the online timetable to plan their travel routes.

Swiss scientists invent an anti-hangover gel

Researchers at the federal polytechnic institute (ETH) in Zurich “have developed a protein-​based gel that breaks down alcohol in the gastrointestinal tract without harming the body,” the university said in a press release on Monday.

It means that “in the future, people who take the gel could reduce the harmful and intoxicating effects of alcohol.”

These results are, however, based on studies carried out on drunk mice.

However, “while further tests are necessary before the gel can be used in humans, the researchers are confident that these will be a success and have already applied to patent the gel,” the ETH said.

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a protein-based gel that breaks down #alcohol in the gastrointestinal tract without harming the body. In the future, people who take the gel could reduce the harmful and #intoxicating effects of alcohol. https://t.co/45OiN5fVeI — ETH Zurich (@ETH_en) May 13, 2024

Of course, if you abstain from drinking too much in the first place, you may not need the gel at all.

