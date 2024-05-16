Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

The Federal Council moves to include stalking in the penal code

‘Stalking’, which the Swiss government defines as ‘obsessive harassment’, must appear in the penal code and not just constitute a civil offence, the Federal Council said in a press release on Wednesday.

It supports a bill drafted by the National Council's legal affairs committee, which pertains not only to criminalising stalking, but also threats and harassment in general — whether via physical contact, online, or phone.

The Federal Council added, however that "it will remain difficult to determine at what stage a person finds himself hindered [by stalkers]," especially since some of these acts "may not constitute reprehensible behaviour."

SBB will change public announcements concerning suicides on train tracks

About 112 people throw themselves under moving trains each year in Switzerland.

When that happens, and the train stops midway, the public system announcement over loud speakers in the train and at all stations impacted by the delay, cites “personal accident” as a reason for the disruption

Everyone knows, however, that this is a code word for suicide, and such announcements upset commuters.

For this reason, Swiss national rail company, SBB, said on Wednesday that from July 1st, “personal accident” will be replaced by a more neutral “event linked to an external cause" — which will cover all disruptions, and not just suicides.

Popular Swiss resort wants to collect entry fees

The village of Lauterbrunnen (see pic above) in the Bernese Oberland has become a tourist mecca since it became known that it had inspired writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s book “Lord of the Rings.”

On one hand, the tourism boom is good for the region’s economy, but on the other, visitors leave behind trash, clog the streets, and generally stress the local population.

To counteract this negative aspect of mass tourism, local officials want to impose an ‘entry fee’ of between 5 and 10 francs, directed mostly by those arriving by car and creating traffic jams.

Hotel guests and public transport users will be exempt from the fee, however.

Lausanne has activated its…heatwave plan

It is currently raining and coolish, but the Vaud capital is ahead of the meteorological curve: on Wednesday, it has re-activated its heatwave plan, to be in effect until September 15th, regardless of weather.

It is primarily intended for the elderly people to prevent health consequences of overheating, the city announced in a press release.

The toll-free number to call in case of heat-related medical conditions is 0800 808 808, to be used exclusively by Lausanne residents aged 70 or over.



