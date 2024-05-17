Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Knife attack not a terrorist act, authorities said

Swiss prosecutors have ruled out terrorism as a motive for a knife attack perpetrated on Wednesday in the town of Zofingen in Aargau.

The 43-year-old Spaniard who attacked and injured six people “probably inflicted wounds on himself and, according to initial findings, displays abnormal psychological behaviour," they said.

According to information broadcast by Swiss media on Thursday, which is based on information taken from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the man submitted an asylum application in Switzerland on Monday, before withdrawing it on Tuesday.

No new rent hikes are planned in the near future

There is good and bad news for Switzerland’s tenants.

The good news is that rents will likely remain stable for the time being, according to a new study by Raiffeisen bank .

The bad news is that due to the housing shortage, rents will continue to rise nevertheless.

For instance, if old tenants leave, new ones will pay higher rent — a widespread practice driven by market conditions.

“Sooner or later, this means an increase in housing costs,” said Raiffeisen’s chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile.

Advertisement

Whooping cough is rampant in Switzerland

Switzerland is being hit by a wave of whooping cough, which is particularly dangerous for unvaccinated infants.

“We are seeing an increase in cases,” said Simon Ming, spokesperson for the Federal Office of Public Health. “Since the beginning of 2024, almost twice as many cases have been reported as in the whole of 2023.”

According to Ulrich Heininger, head of the pediatric infectology and vaccinology department at the University Children's Hospital of Basel. “We have noticed the increase in the last few months. Cases of whooping cough are popping up like mushrooms.”

While vaccination against this disease is routinely given to infants and young children, Heininger said adults can also benefit from a booster shot given at age 25.

Advertisement

Expect heavy traffic on Swiss roads this weekend

As numerous motorists are setting off for the long Pentecost weekend, get ready for a significant volume of traffic and bottlenecks on Swiss roads.

The heavier-than-usual traffic is expected on the A2 and A13 motorways, but not only.

The Gotthard tunnel, often a site of traffic jams, is also set to be particularly saturated, as it usually is right before and after holiday weekends.

And Mont-Blanc will also be very busy because Pentecost is a holiday in France as well.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]