Where are the best places in Switzerland for the spectacular white daffodil season?

More than just a pretty flower, the white daffodils, or Narcissus, have been used for healing in Switzerland for hundreds of years.

While the plant is poisonous, extracts from it can be used to treat both respiratory infections and sore joints.

Such is its popularity, that organisations have been set up to protect the flower from tourists picking or trampling it.

While this year's bloom is unseasonably late, thanks to inclement weather, now’s the time to enjoy the annual display.

If you're looking for the best place to take in the spectacle, Les Pleaides in the canton of Vaud is said to be unmissable.

The 1,361-metre mountain, which overlooks Lake Geneva, is the country's most popular destination for Narcissus lovers.

From the town of Vevey, a cog railway takes passengers up to the summit, via the small community of Blonay.

From the top, vast swathes of flowers blanket the mountainside, framed in the distance by several mountains such as Mont Blanc.

There's also a restaurant and a bar for a bite to eat and a drink after enjoying the flowers. However, it's important to stay on signposted travels during your visit. The white daffodils are delicate and fragile, and significant efforts are being made to protect them from too much foot traffic.

If you're looking to enjoy the flowers this year, car parking is available in both the town of Vevey and Blonay - roughly an hour and a half from Geneva via the motorway.

From both Vevey and Blonay, there are trails up the mountain if you're feeling adventurous, in addition to the cog railway.

A second place to take in the flowery views, but no less gorgeous, are the fields above the village of Seewis im Prattigäu, in the canton of Graubünden.

A 3.5 km trail loop through the fields will take you between three and five hours to complete.

Seewis im Prattigäu can be reached by train, via the Seewis-Pradisla train station. It is also around a 80 minute drive from Zurich.