Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Push in Switzerland to recognise non-binary status

Legally, there are only two sexes in Switzerland: men and women.

But since a non-binary Swiss singer, Nemo, won the Eurovision Song Contest on May 11th, there have been more concerted efforts for the country to recognise the third gender.

An online petition, which has already collected over 15,500 signatures, is calling on the Federal Council and parliament to “break the code” (referring to Nemo’s winning song, "The Code"), and recognise the non-binary status.

“For Switzerland, this is a small step. For all non-binary people, it is a milestone in favour of a life without discrimination, with respect and dignity,” the petition states.

READ ALSO: Could Switzerland officially recognise a third gender status?

And speaking of Eurovision…

Zurich hotels are already fully booked for the Eurovision 2024



Even though no decision has yet been made as to where in Switzerland next year’s Song Contest will be held — Geneva, Zurich, Basel, and Bern are serious contenders — Zurich hotels are already inundated with reservation requests.

Some of the city’s establishments are already full for May 2025, although the exact date and the location of the event will not be announced until September.

And with such high demand, prices of rooms have gone up significantly — in some instances, they now 50 francs over the original price per night.

The bookings will naturally be canceled if city other than Zurich is selected to hold the Eurovision next year.

READ ALSO: Which city in Switzerland is likely to host Eurovision 2025?

Advertisement

How the prices of drugs in Switzerland are set to change

From July 1st, the cost of some prescription drugs will increase.

The price of traditionally cheap medicines will go up, while the cost of the expensive ones will be reduced.

This means that prices of generic medicines, which are usually quite a bit cheaper than brand ones, will become more expensive due to increasing margins.

Advertisement

Another US fast-food chain will expand into Switzerland

After McDonald’s, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Five Guys, one more chain of American restaurants, Taco Bell, will soon come to Switzerland.

“We confirm that Switzerland is part of Taco Bell's expansion strategy,” a spokesperson for IS Holding, which holds the Taco Bell license for Switzerland, told the local media.

This news is just a foretaste (no pun intended) of what's to come; it is not yet known, however, how many restaurants are planned in Switzerland, where the first branch will open, or when.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]