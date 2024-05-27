Drivers in Switzerland face motorway closures this summer

Advertisement

If you live in, or are planning to drive through, the southwestern section of the A1 motorway, your travel time is likely to be longer than usual.

That’s because certain sections of this motorway will be closed to traffic in coming weeks.

Unfortunately, some of the closures will be on the sections leading to the Geneva airport — always a busy stretch of the road, regardless of time of day.

On the other hand, however, most closures are planned for the night, so daytime traffic should not be disrupted too much, aside from narrower lanes caused by construction equipment.

What to expect, and where?

The motorway will be closed between the junctions of Gland and Coppet for nine nights between May 27th and July 11th. Work is planned to install the final coating, as well as the speed harmonisation and danger warning system.

The road will first be closed between 10 pm and 5 am between Nyon and Coppet (direction Geneva),and then between Nyon and Coppet (direction Lausanne).

Detours will be put in place on the secondary network.

Still on the A1 but in the north of Vaud, the highway will also be closed during night hours.

One such closure will be in place between May 28th and 30th on Chaussée Alpes, direction Bern, between the Yverdon interchange and the Yverdon-Sud junction.

Between Yverdon-Sud and Essert-Pittet, closure is planned from May 28th to June 4th.

And also during the nights of May 30th to June 4th, the Jura roadway will be closed off towards Lausanne, between the Yverdon Sud and Essert-Pittet junctions. Here too, detours will be clearly marked.

Advertisement

Where else will there be road closures?

The A1 motorway between Avenches and Payerne in canton Vaud will be closed to ‘regular’ traffic from June 4th to 6th.

That’s because F/A-18 fighter jets will be landing on, and taking off from, this section of the highway.

The reason is that the Swiss Air Force will be testing whether in case of emergencies its fighter aircraft can also be deployed from improvised locations, such as motorways.