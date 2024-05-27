Why will fighter jets be landing on a major Swiss motorway?

Advertisement

The A1 is the longest motorway in Switzerland, spanning 383 km from St. Gallen in the north east, all the way to Geneva in the south west.

It has not been used for anything other than motor vehicles since the 1980s, but that is about to change: between June 4th and 6th, the section of the highway between Payerne and Avenches in canton Vaud will be closed to all road traffic, morphing instead into a makeshift runway for Switzerland’s F/A-18 combat aircraft.

Why is this happenning, and why now?

This highly unusual event, the first of this kind in four decades, is nothing more than a military exercise.

As the security situation continues to deteriorate in Europe, the Swiss Air Force wants to verify its ability to engage its planes from improvised sites.

“In order to continue to protect Switzerland and its population, the army must fully, resolutely and timely strengthen its defense capacity in all areas of operation —ground, air and cyberspace,” the Defence Department said.

“Airspace protection is a key element of defense capability.”

The closure of this section of the A1 “is planned in close collaboration with the Federal Roads Office and with the cantonal police of Vaud and Fribourg,” according to the government.

“Traffic will be diverted onto the cantonal road network for the duration of the closure.”

This particular section of the A1 was chosen to hold the exercise because it lies close to the air base in Payerne, and it had been developed especially for this purpose during the Cold War.

Can you go and watch the combat planes take off and land?

‘Plane spotters’ are not welcome at the site because, according to the Defence Department, “this is a military exercise and not a public event.”

You can, however, watch the test at a distance because public TV stations will broadcast it live.