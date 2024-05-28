Could foreign residents in Bern be allowed to vote?

Advertisement

There have been two prior attempts in Bern to introduce voting rights for foreigners at the municipal level — both unsuccessful.

In 2010, voters rejected a popular initiative by 72 percent.

A decade later, in 2020, the proposal failed to gain support at the cantonal parliament.

Now, however, the prospect of extended political rights for foreigners appears to be on a more solid grounnd: the cantonal government has asked the local parliament on Monday to accept the motion to that effect submitted by several parties.

The government did say it believes (as do authorities in other cantons) that naturalisation still "offers a best path to being able to have a say in politics,”

It added, however, “that naturalisation does not appear to be a real alternative in certain cases – for example for people from countries with a ban on dual citizenship”.

‘Optional’ voting rights

Foreigners can already vote at the municipal level, as is already the case in Geneva, Vaud, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, and Jura (with the latter two also allowing voting on cantonal level).

However, unlike these five cantons, where ‘settled’ foreign nationals can cast their votes in all municipalities, Bern’s proposal is for ‘optional’ rights.

What does this mean?

Rather that making voting a political right across all communities, the canton woulld leave it up to each municipality to decide whether its resident foreigners should be allowed to participate.

Such a system already exists in three other cantons: Basel-City, Graubünden, and Appenzell-Ausserrhoden have given their communes an option to introduce the right to vote, the right to elect, and the right to be elected for their non-Swiss residents.

However, only few of the communes in these cantons have actually introduced these measures.

What will happen next in Bern?

The political will to implement this change is stronger than it was in the past.

Now the cantonal parliament will have to vote on the proposal. But even if it is approved, it may still end up in the ballot box, where it will be up to (Swiss) voters to make the final decision.

In Geneva too

Bern's move comes just days before voters in Geneva will head to the polls on June 9th to decide whether foreign nationals living on their territory should be allowed to vote and run for the office in cantonal (rather than just municipal) referendums and elections.

