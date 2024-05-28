Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

MP: Foreign men should pay army exemption tax

Swiss men must either serve in the army or in civil protection, and those who do neither have to pay the Military Service Exemption Tax.

However, Roger Golay, an MP from the Geneva Citizens’ Movement party wants to extend this tax obligation to include foreign men who live in Switzerland.

Even though foreign nationals are not required to serve in Swiss military, Golay said they should nevertheless “participate in the financial effort” to support the country’s armed forces.

The parliament has not yet ruled on this measure.



Foreigners in Bern could be allowed to vote

The cantonal government supports voting rights for foreigners at the municipal level, as is already the case in Geneva, Vaud, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, and Jura.

It has asked the local parliament on Monday to accept the motion to that effect submitted by several parties.

The motion gives individual municipalities within the canton the power to decide whether they want to grant political rights to foreigners living in their communities.

This move comes just days before voters in Geneva will head to the polls on June 9th to decide whether foreign nationals living on their territory should be allowed to vote and run for the office in cantonal (rather than just municipal) referendums and elections.

Tax will be included in determining minimum subsistence

After the Council of States in March, on Monday the National Council also adopted a committee motion to integrate taxes into the calculation of the minimum subsistence.

Current Swiss legislation does not allow cantons to include the tax burden into the calculation of the minimum subsistence level — that is, the income necessary for an individual to survive.

If, however, taxes are not taken into account as an expense, low-income individuals will not have the money needed to pay taxes, deputies argued.

This, in turn, will lead to debt and all the consequences thereof.

The Federal Council must now decide how to be enact the new law.

Denner allows female cashiers to wear the Islamic veil

The retail chain has modified its dress code for employees and now authorises Muslim personnel to wear head scarves.

The only condition is that the face remains fully visible, as a law passed in Switzerland in 2023 bans face coverings in public places.

Both Coop and Migros (which, paradoxically, owns the Denner chain) ban their cashiers from wearing religious head coverings.

The reason, according to Coop, is that “in retail, baseball caps, hats, and all religious headwear are not part of the work uniform and are therefore not permitted."



This rule is clearly communicated to all potential employees, the retailers said.

