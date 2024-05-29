SWISS airline expands its US-bound flights and ups frequency

Advertisement

In March, Switzerland’s flag carrier inaugurated its direct service from Zurich to the US capital as part of its summer timetable.

These flights will continue through winter 2024, the company said.

SWISS will offer an attractive flight program next winter, continuing many 2024 summer services like Washington DC from Zurich and Oslo from Geneva, while increasing frequencies to numerous long-haul destinations. For more info: https://t.co/1qEXksXmnL pic.twitter.com/37HAVAc9IG — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) May 23, 2024

The airline will also increase the frequency of some its other US-bound flights.

Its services between Zurich and Los Angeles and San Francisco "will each be increased to daily operations, while twice-daily service will be offered on the Zurich-Miami route,” SWISS said.

The existing nonstop flights to New York, Newark and Chicago will be maintained as well, as will other North American routes, such as to the Canadian city of Toronto, which was inaugurated on May 10th.

European routes

Other flights that were introduced into the 2024 summer schedue and will continue to operate through the winter include the daily service from Zurich to London Gatwick, and thrice-weekly one to both Cluj-Napoca (Romania) and Košice (Slovakia).

Where else will SWISS fly this winter?

SWISS’s 2024/25 winter schedule, which starts on October 27th and ends on March 29th, 2025, will serve a total of 93 destinations from Zurich and Geneva: 65 European and 23 intercontinental points from Zurich, as well as 22 short-haul ones and one to the US from Geneva, the airline said.

