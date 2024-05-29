Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Switzerland’s health insurance debt is highest ever

An increasing number of people in Switzerland are unable to pay their obligatory health insurance because they can’t afford this expense.

As a result, by the end of 2023, 44 million francs were owed to insurance providers, according to figures released by the Debt Counseling Service.

And the amounts are highest in cantons where insurance is most expensive.

For instance, in Basel-City, where an average monthly premium is 426 francs, the debt amounts to 17,327 francs — the highest in Switzerland.

In Uri meanwhile, where average rates are 254 francs, 'only' 3,520 francs are subject to debt collection procedures.

MPs move towards criminalising failure to help a rape victim



The National Council accepted a parliamentary initiative to make a failure to assist a sexually assaulted person a criminal offence.

“Currently, not helping a person in imminent danger of death is punishable, but not aiding someone being raped in the next room,” according to MP Tamara Funiciello, who submitted the motion.

If the move is approved by the Legal Affairs Committee of the Council of States, this negligent behaviour would be punishable by up to three years in prison.

Postfinance issues a warning about phishing letters

Scammers are currently sending phishing letters containing a QR code, pretending to come from the government-owned bank.

The letter claims that the recipient’s access to e-banking services needs to be reactivated via the QR code.

“However, the code leads to a phishing page,” the bank said in a press release. “Postfinance does not send this type of letter.”

It is urging anyone who receives such mail to ignore it and contact the bank’s hotline at 0848 888.

This is the latest in a long line of scams in Switzerland that pretend to come from reputable sources and even official authorities, but are, in fact, attempts at extorting money.

SWISS airline extends its US-bound flights until next winter

The national airline will continue to fly to a number of destinations newly added to its route network for the summer, into the winter months.

“On its long-haul network they include the US capital of Washington, DC, which will receive five weekly SWISS flights this winter,” the company said.

SWISS will also be upping its flight frequencies this winter on selected intercontinental routes.

Its services between Zurich and US cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco "will each be increased to daily operations, while twice-daily service will be offered on the Zurich-Miami route,” SWISS said.



