Foreign students at Switzerland's two big polytechnics could face higher tuition fees

On Wednesday, the National Council voted to triple the tuition for foreigners studying at these two top universities.

This increase is meant to compensate for lower federal contributions to the two institutes — from 2025, the government's financial aid will be reduced by 100 million francs.

This move — it still needs to be approved by Council of States — would mean a significantly higher financial burden for international students.

But MP Marie-France Roth Pasquier, one of the deputies who voted in favour of the measure, pointed out that even with the increase, the fees at the two institutes would still be considerably lower than at other high-ranked universities abroad.

However, at the same time, the National Council refused more drastic proposals from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party: one, to quintuple the fees at the polytechnics, and another, which sought to impose higher tuition on foreigners at all Swiss universities.

The ETH and EPFL are among a handful of Swiss universities where foreigners pay the same tuition as Swiss students.

At most, however, their fees are higher.

Will Swiss students be impacted by this measure as well?

No.

The reason for what may appear as unequal treatment is that public higher education institutions in Switzerland are funded mostly by taxpayers, so it is logical that Swiss students would have a 'preferential' treatment in this regard over those coming from abroad.

Cantons provide the main share of public education funding for the cantonal universities and universities of applied sciences in their territories, while the federal government makes ﬁnancial contributions.

