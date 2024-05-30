Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

MPs decide to triple fees for foreign students at polytechnic institutes

Switzerland’s two polytechnic institutes, the ETH in Zurich and EPFL in Lausanne, have been charging the same fee for all students — 730 francs per semester — regardless of their nationality.

However, starting in 2025, this pay scale may change.

On Wednesday, the National Council decided to triple the tuition for foreigners studying at these two top universities.

If passed by the Council of States, this measure will impact only international students; the Swiss will continue to pay the same fee.



Swiss Post will close almost 170 branches throughout the country

With the announced closure, only 600 offices will remain functional, the Post said.

“We recognise that over the last four years, customer behaviour has changed,” according to the Post’s CEO Roberto Cirillo. “For instance, counter services are less and less in demand. This is why we must adapt our network.”

The good news is that no personnel will be affected by branch closures.

There will be no layoffs, as a number of employees will retire of leave or their own volition, the Post said.

Also, the closures are not expected to impact mail distribution.

The two health insurance initiatives are losing ground

On June 9th, Swiss voters will weigh in on two proposals aiming to curb the cost of the obligatory health insurance.

The first one seeks to cap the insurance rates at 10 percent of income and the second provides for a ‘brake’ on health costs, which should evolve according to the economy and wages.

While previous surveys showed a strong backing for both issues, a new poll released by Tamedia media group on Wednesday indicates that the initial support for both initiatives is waning.

Only 50 percent now say they will vote for the '10-percent' initiative — versus 60 percent previously.

And 45 percent still support the ‘brake’ proposal — down from 54 percent in the earlier poll.

Cheesemaker convicted for Brie deaths

A cheesemaker from canton Schwyz was sentenced on Wednesday to a two-year suspended prison term for involuntary homicide.

While he did not kill anyone himself, his cheese did.

Seven people died and 13 others became very ill with listeria infection after consuming his contaminated Brie.

The judge said he failed to conduct proper tests on the cheese before selling it to public.



