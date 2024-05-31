British extreme kayaker found dead in Lake Maggiore
The body of British extreme kayaker Bren Orton, missing since May 16th, was found in southern Switzerland in Lake Maggiore on Thursday, Swiss police said.
Orton amassed nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram, documenting his adventures.
His kayak manufacturer Pyranha had announced Orton had gone missing in Switzerland's southern Ticino canton on May 16th.
"While kayaking with a group on the Melezza River in Switzerland, Bren became trapped in a recirculating feature and did not resurface," it said.
"Authorities and friends are tirelessly continuing their search efforts."
The Ticino police put out a disappearance notice on the day he was last seen.
In a statement Thursday, they said: "Shortly before 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) in Locarno, the lifeless body of the man who disappeared on May 16 while kayaking in the Melezza was found in the waters of Lake Maggiore.
"The alarm was triggered by a sailor who found the body in the water and immediately notified the emergency services."
Comments
See Also
Orton amassed nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram, documenting his adventures.
His kayak manufacturer Pyranha had announced Orton had gone missing in Switzerland's southern Ticino canton on May 16th.
"While kayaking with a group on the Melezza River in Switzerland, Bren became trapped in a recirculating feature and did not resurface," it said.
"Authorities and friends are tirelessly continuing their search efforts."
The Ticino police put out a disappearance notice on the day he was last seen.
In a statement Thursday, they said: "Shortly before 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) in Locarno, the lifeless body of the man who disappeared on May 16 while kayaking in the Melezza was found in the waters of Lake Maggiore.
"The alarm was triggered by a sailor who found the body in the water and immediately notified the emergency services."
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.