Geneva to make public transport free for some young people

On Thursday, the majority in Geneva's parliament accepted the move to offer ‘free rides’ to people up to the age of 25.

But not everyone in this age group will be able to benefit.

The offer applies only to those pursuing training or education, and people on low incomes.

Also, they must either live or study in Geneva.

The only exception are cross-border commuters in this age group who study in the canton.

The offer is valid on the entire UNIRESO network – trams, trolleybuses, and water buses called ‘Mouettes Genevoises’ — the zone covering all of canton Geneva.

Currently, a monthly pass for this age category costs 45 francs — not much for some, but a significant sum for people on tight budgets.

‘Bold and generous’

The bill was accepted by the majority of deputies, with the exception of those from Liberal-Radicals (PLR) and the Swiss People’s Party (SVP).

“Free service does not exist, it is the taxpayer who will foot the bill,” SVP deputy Stéphane Florey pointed out.

PLR’s Fabienne Monbaron also warned that this move will lead to “an increase in taxes and the public transport tickets” for other users.

It is true that the new rule, which will come into force in 2025, will take out about of 31.1 million francs from the cantonal coffers, increasing to to 35.3 million francs by 2029.

However, local offical Pierre Maudet is happy with the vote’s outcome.

“This is a clear signal in favour of a simple, bold and generous measure,” he said.

Some MPs also pointed out that the move is in line with the promise Geneva authorities made in March, when the canton recorded a budget surplus of nearly 1.4 million francs.

At that time, officials said that besides lowering the tax burden for middle-class families, they will also “offer free transport on the UNIRESO network to young people up to the age of 24.”

But wait...doesn't free public transport already exist in Switzerland?

Not in the way it ill in Geneva, though several cantons and municipalities have tried — to no avail — to introduce this measure.

However, while residents of Switzerland get no such breaks, tourists do.

A number of Swiss cities, including Zurich,Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne, among others — give visitors who stay in hotels a free travel' card' that can be used not only on local public transport, but also gives free access to museums and others attractions.