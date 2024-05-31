Switzerland to strengthen border controls from June 1st

Advertisement

Terrorist organisation “Islamic State” (ISIS) called for attacks against these sporting events.

“Even if Switzerland is not as directly exposed as its two neighbours, public events organised on a Swiss soil in relation to these competitions, could also be at risk of attacks,” the Federal Council said in a press release on Friday.

“In addition, the conference for peace in Ukraine, which is taking place in Bürgenstock at the same time, is also a visible event”.

Faced with these threats, the government has decided to strengthen controls at Swiss borders from June 1st until the end of the Paralympic Games, on September 8th, 2024.

“It is implementing controls on the borders with Switzerland in order to combat the terrorism, based on a risk analysis. Inspections of goods and persons carried out by the Federal Customs and Border Security Office (OFDF) will be intensified at frontier crossing points and in border areas,” according to the press release.

Advertisement

What exactly does this mean?

Usually, people arriving to Switzerland from the Schengen area by car, train, or plane, can enter the country without any checks.

But for next three and a half months, you will see more border guards and may be asked to present your passport or identity card.

However, these interceptions will not be systematic, but random.

“The Federal Council estimates that these measures will help strengthen security and, in turn, prevent a terrorist attack,” the government added.

There have not been any controls at Swiss borders since the end of the Covid pandemic.

