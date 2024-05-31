Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

British extreme kayaker found dead in Lake Maggiore

The body of Bren Orton, 29, missing since May 16th, was found in Lake Maggiore in canton Ticino on Thursday.

According to police, “while kayaking with a group on the Melezza River in Switzerland, Bren became trapped in a recirculating feature and did not resurface."

Orton was a popular presence on Instagram, where 60,000 people followed his kayaking adventures.

Swiss retailers file complaint against Temu

Resistance against the Chinese low-cost online platform Temu is gaining momentum in Switzerland.

Swiss Retail Federation has filed a complaint against the online marketplace’s Swiss subsidiary with the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), accusing it of unfair businesses practices.

"There is considerable suspicion of illegal advertising with percentage rebates and crossed-out prices, as well as misleading information about the availability of discounted items." said association director Dagmar Jenni.

Tesla's Cybertruck ‘arrives’ in Switzerland

Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck in Zurich this week, even though the all-terrain vehicle is not allowed to drive on Swiss roads — or elsewhere in Europe, for that matter.



One of the reasons is that the Cybertruck's stainless steel body is inflexible, which is particularly dangerous for pedestrians in the event of an impact.

However, it is not impossible to get this vehicle authorised in Switzerland.

“If someone imports it directly from the United States, they can apply for individual approval in Switzerland,” according to Thomas Rohrbach, a spokesperson for the Federal Roads Office.



Cybertruck's owner must prove that the vehicle complies with the standards, by means of a certificate issued by an approved inspection body — a procedure which, Rohrbach said, can turn out to be very expensive and possibly unsuccessful.



Switzerland ranked among the world’s most peaceful nations



The Global Peace Index, released annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace, provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating the peacefulness of nations.

It assesses 163 countries and territories across three key domains: social safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarisation — all of which contribute to a nation’s overall level of peace, or lack of it.

In the newest edition, Switzerland is in the 10th place, ahead of neighbours Germany (15th place), Italy (34th), and France (67th).

Only Austria outperformed Switzerland, in 5th place.

Iceland ranks as the most peaceful country in the world.

Ahead this weekend:

Swisscom to drop 20,000 customers

According to media reports, the country's largest telecom operator will abandon its web hosting activity from Saturday, June 1st

The company is suggesting that affected customers switch to one of the company's subsidiaries: Localsearch, MTF Solutions, or Global IP Action,"

The latter, however, requires a 'switch' fee of 9.50 francs .

If you are one of the customers impacted by this move, you should have received a letter from Swisscom notifying you of this change.



