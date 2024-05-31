Why putting your luggage on the seat on a Swiss train could cost you

Advertisement

Swiss-German news platform 20 Minuten reported a story on Friday of a crowded train between Bern and Zurich, where ‘empty’ seats were filled with luggage, so nobody could sit down.

After some complaints to the conductor, an announcement was made that people who placed their belongings on a seat to the detriment of other passengers will have to pay half of the cost of their ticket.

You’d think that the prospect of additional charges – not to mention common courtesy — would prompt the ‘occupiers’ to spring into action and remove their luggage from the seats.

But that is not what happened.

Passengers behaving badly

“The warning in both German and English did not have the desired effect,” 20 Minuten reported.

“Two passengers still had bags and suitcases on their seats. They did not react to the announcement."

"At some point shortly before Zurich, the tickets were checked and the two conductors told the passengers to please vacate their seats," the report said.

But this apparently didn't go down well with two passengers, believed to be tourists, who "threw their luggage somewhere in the aisle."

On this particular train, no fines were issued, despite the warnings.

But does the national railway company (SBB) have the right to require an additional ticket in such situations?

Discretionary power

"The general rule is that one person only can occupy one seat," said SBB spokesperson Jeannine Egi.

In theory, passengers can be asked to buy a ticket for their luggage. However, this measure is rarely used in practice."

"The train staff can enforce the ‘house rules’ on trains using their own judgement," Egi said.

“The personnel counts on the decency and respect of passengers,” she added. "In case of doubt, however, the industry's tariff regulations can be applied, according to which occupying a seat with luggage requires a ticket."

What’s the ‘take-home’ message here?

If the train is empty — that is, if plenty of vacant seats are available, there is no harm in placing your baggage next to you.

However, when empty seats are scarce, you should either put the luggage on overhead racks, or in special compartments available on most trains.