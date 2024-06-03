Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Tougher checks at Switzerland’s borders are underway

If you will be arriving in Switzerland by car, train or air from this week until September 8th, expect to be checked at the border — even if you are coming from another Schengen state.

That’s because due to the increased threat of terrorism during the European Football Championship in Germany and the Summer Olympics in France, Switzerland is temporarily increasing controls at its borders.

However, the checks will be random rather than systematic.

READ ALSO: Switzerland to strengthen border controls from June 1st

Switzerland is second-worst country for anti-tobacco policies

Out of 100 nations rated in terms of their anti-smoking laws, Switzerland is second-worst in the world, according to Addiction Schweiz association.

“The tobacco industry's sole objective is to maximise its profits and it is opposed to any age restrictions,” the association said in a press release, which coincided with the World No Tobacco Day on Friday.

It added that in Switzerland, “lobbying activities are largely carried out through business umbrella organisations within which tobacco companies are very influential. The tobacco industry also showers [political] parties with generous donations.”

“It is necessary to reduce the interference of the tobacco industry in health policy, as has been done for a long time in most other countries,” the group concluded.

Advertisement

Drugs are still more expensive in Switzerland than elsewhere in Europe — and their price is increasing

For original meds whose patents have expired, Swiss consumers now pay 14.3 percent more than patients abroad.

A year ago, the price difference was 10.8 percent, as the health insurance association Santésuisse and the group for research-based pharmaceutical companies Interpharma announced on Friday.

As has been the case for years, the price differences are particularly significant for generics and biosimilars.

In a comparison with Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Sweden, the price of generics in Switzerland is 45.3 percent higher, while biosimilars cost nearly 30 percent more.

“We expect the government to take immediate measures to bring excessive prices back to the European level," said Santésuisse’s president Verena Nold. “In total, we could save more than 1.3 billion francs per year on medicines without in any way compromising their quality.

Advertisement

MPs recognise snails as ‘farming livestock'

First submitted before the parliament in 2021, this motion has progressed... at a snail’s pace, but on Friday, deputies finally bestowed on the mollusc —by 146 votes against 31 — a status of a farm animal.

There is, however, a ‘but’.

While they can now be farm-raised in Switzerland just as any other livestock, snails will not have the same 'high' status as cows and sheep, which means they will not receive any government subsidies.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

