The key deadlines Brits in Europe need to know to vote in the UK election
The UK will go to the polls on July 4th, but there are a few important dates for Brits abroad to keep track of if they want to make sure their vote will be counted.
June 18th
The deadline for registering to vote is 11:59pm on June 18th, but overseas voters are advised to register earlier in order to leave time to arrange a postal or proxy vote, if they need one.
Most people who are eligible can register to vote online. It takes around 5 minutes. If you previously lost the right to vote due to living outside the UK for more than 15 years, you should register here instead. People from Northern Ireland have to register on paper.
June 19th
Registering to vote is only the first step - you'll also need to choose how you want to vote.
There are two possible options for Brits living overseas. You can opt for a postal vote, where you're sent a ballot paper which will need to reach the polls by polling day, or ask for a proxy vote, where a UK-based voter you trust can vote on your behalf.
You can also travel back to the UK on election day and vote in person in the constituency where you're registered, but unless you just happened to be planning a visit home at that time anyway, it's probably more convenient to apply for one of the two above options.
The Electoral Commission recommends overseas voters to apply for a proxy vote.
You can apply for a postal vote by post or online. Your application must reach the electoral office by 5pm on June 19th, no matter which option you choose.
You may prefer to opt for the proxy option, in which you authorise someone else to vote for you. Your proxy can either opt to vote in-person at your polling station or they can ask for a postal vote on your behalf.
Again, you can apply by post or online. If applying by post, your application needs to reach your local Electoral Registration Office by 5pm on June 19th.
June 26th
If you apply for a proxy vote online you've got a bit more time, but you'll still need to submit your application by 5pm on June 26th.
July 4th
Polls close at 10pm on July 4th, so you'll need to make sure your ballot reaches your local Electoral Office by this deadline, or that you or your proxy casts your vote in-person before then.
